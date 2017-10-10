Fallen Harrisburg firefighter honored during awards ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire recognized a fallen brother on Tuesday, during a ceremony at the Pennsylvania National Fire Museum.

The name of Lieutenant Dennis Devoe was placed on a memorial wall at the museum. Devoe was killed by a drunk driver in March.

The ceremony also served as an awards ceremony, designed to recognize firefighters and civilians who have performed heroic acts, as well as a swearing in ceremony for newly-promoted firefighters.

"It's very important to recognize our firefighters as they get promoted up the ranks, and let them know that we're proud of them," said Cornell Bradford, who was promoted to battalion chief during the ceremony. "It's a difficult job and it never hurts to get patted on the back every now and then."

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse administered the oath of office to battalion chief Bradford, as well as two newly-promoted lieutenants within the bureau.