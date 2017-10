× Fatal crash closes all eastbound lanes of PA Turnpike in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A fatal crash has closed all eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning between the Willow Hill and Blue Mountain exchanges, near mile marker 197.

PennDOT has confirmed that at least one person is dead.

As of now, there are heavy delays for eastbound travel on the Turnpike.