× Fort Indiantown Gap to host live-fire training exercises during October

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Fort Indiantown Gap is scheduled to host live-fire training exercises during the month of October between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Exercises include artillery live-fire training October 29 through November 2.

Fort Indiantown Gap announces training that is expected to result in increased noise levels as a courtesy to nearby residents. The training schedule is subject to change based on the military training mission.

Fort Indiantown Gap is the only live-fire, maneuver military training facility in Pennsylvania. It serves as headquarters to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Pennsylvania National Guard and offers more than 17,000 acres and 140 training areas and facilities for year-round training. The installation balances one of the region’s most ecologically diverse areas with a military mission that annually supports 20,000 Pennsylvania National Guard personnel and more than 120,000 additional personnel from other branches of service, multinational partners and interagency partners at the federal, state and local level.