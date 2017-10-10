FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area.
Today, Trooper Brent Miller and Corporal Adam Reed of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:
1. Carl Dwayne Robinson, DOB 07/11/66, 51-Years Old
Wanted: Unauthorized Use of Automobiles and Other Vehicles
Location: 56 Lower Benner St, Thompsontown Borough, Juniata County
Incident Date: July 6, 2017
Charges Filed: July 9, 2017
2. Estella Emma St. Clair, DOB 12/23/77, 39-Years Old
Wanted: The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act (6 counts)
Location: 125 West Walnut Street, Mount Union Borough, Huntingdon County
Incident Date: August 25, 2016
Charges Filed: November 16, 2016
3. Terrell Lamont Waters, DOB: 06/19/1973, 44
Wanted: Robbery
Location: 2417 North 6th Street, Harrisburg, Dauphin County
Incident Date: January 20, 2017
Charges Filed: April 14, 2017
Tattoos: Left Upper Arm – Gun, Right Forearm – Knife, Chest - Dana
Aliases: Shawn Palmer, Sean Palmer, Terrell Palmer