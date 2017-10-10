FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area.

Today, Trooper Brent Miller and Corporal Adam Reed of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Carl Dwayne Robinson, DOB 07/11/66, 51-Years Old

Wanted: Unauthorized Use of Automobiles and Other Vehicles

Location: 56 Lower Benner St, Thompsontown Borough, Juniata County

Incident Date: July 6, 2017

Charges Filed: July 9, 2017

2. Estella Emma St. Clair, DOB 12/23/77, 39-Years Old

Wanted: The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act (6 counts)

Location: 125 West Walnut Street, Mount Union Borough, Huntingdon County

Incident Date: August 25, 2016

Charges Filed: November 16, 2016

3. Terrell Lamont Waters, DOB: 06/19/1973, 44

Wanted: Robbery

Location: 2417 North 6th Street, Harrisburg, Dauphin County

Incident Date: January 20, 2017

Charges Filed: April 14, 2017

Tattoos: Left Upper Arm – Gun, Right Forearm – Knife, Chest - Dana

Aliases: Shawn Palmer, Sean Palmer, Terrell Palmer