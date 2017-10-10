× Hanover woman accused of kicking deputy in the groin at York County Central Booking

YORK — A Hanover woman was already in trouble when police brought her to York County Central Booking at 3:30 a.m. on October 1.

She allegedly got into even more trouble once she was there.

According to a criminal complaint, Heidi Lynn Brown, 30, is facing additional charges after allegedly kicking a police officer in the groin.

Brown, of the 300 block of Second Avenue, was charged with assault by prisoner, attempted simple assault and disorderly conduct in the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Hanover police were bringing Brown to central booking when they asked for additional deputies to assist them. Three deputies approached the vehicle Brown was sitting in and ordered her to exit, but she refused, the complaint says.

One deputy pulled Brown from the vehicle and escorted her to a chair, while she continued to resist. Once she was seated, Brown allegedly kicked the deputy in the groin. Police then placed her on the ground, shackled her, and escorted her to a holding cell, the criminal complaint says.