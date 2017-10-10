“Indigenous People Week” resolution passed in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Lancaster City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night to formally recognize the first week in October as Indigenous People Week.

It's all in an effort to honor Native Americans. The goal of the resolution is to celebrate the contributions of indigenous people and teach others about their culture.

Randolph Hernandez and other advocates met with Lancaster City council members at a meeting to present the resolution that passed unanimously.

Carolyn Rittenhouse, the co-founder for Advocates of Native Americans, said, "It's important that our identity, our cultures, our traditions are learned about in order to help with diversity and tolerance."

Advocates said they are grateful for Lancaster for being such an accepting community.