× Keep the umbrella and rain gear handy for Wednesday

DREARY COUPLE OF DAYS

We continue dry this evening. Clouds may even break for a few hours before thickening back up overnight. Lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain begins to spread across the area in the early morning hours. Temperatures may quickly warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, but fall fast as the wet weather continues. By evening, rain accumulation could reach anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch or more. Easterly breeze picks up and continues into Thursday. Pockets of drizzle and light rain keeps the dreary conditions around for another day. Additional accumulations are possible but much lighter amounts. Readings are cool in the lower 60s. We end the week mainly cloudy Friday. A few showers could still be around for the morning but drier conditions slowly return. Skies are slow to clear with the winds still coming in off the Atlantic until early Saturday. Winds shift for the start of the weekend bringing a return of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

READINGS SPIKE WITH SUNSHINE

Temperatures continue to see-saw into the weekend. With sunshine return Saturday, we warm into the middle and upper 70s by afternoon. Breeze kicks in out of the southwest for Sunday, bringing in even milder air, more humid air. Highs jump to the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Our next frontal system comes in early Monday bringing a threat for showers. Readings fall back to the lower 70s, and even chillier air soars in for Tuesday, with temperatures staying in the 60s, and morning lows into 50s. Despite the cooler feel to the air, high pressure brings sunny skies for a few days.

Stay “Weather Smart” all week long with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist