× Lancaster man charged with indecent assault of 11-year-old girl

LANCASTER — A 26-year-old Lancaster man is facing several charges after allegedly having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old girl between September 15 and October 3, according to Manheim Township police.

Edwin Manuel Gonzalez is charged with indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors after his arrest. Police say he had indecent contact with the girl, grabbing her clothed buttocks and breasts and lying on top of her. He also allegedly had the child touch his genitals, police say.