Man charged after stealing wallet, withdrawing money from victim’s bank account

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 23-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly stole an individual’s wallet and withdrew money from the victim’s bank account.

The incident occurred in June.

According to Carlisle Police, an investigation revealed several ATM withdrawals from the victim’s account and Adam Mustafa, a friend of the victim, had access to the wallet, which contained his ID and a bank card. The total value of theft was in excess of $9,000, the release states.

Mustafa, who was arrested on October 4, is charged with forgery, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, identity theft and access device fraud, court documents show.