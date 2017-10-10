× Man taken to hospital following Monday night shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday night following a shooting in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg Police responded to Crescent and Swatara Streets for a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim, identified as a male, was found in the middle of the street bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and arms.

The man was taken to Holy Spirit for treatment and is expected to recover.

This story has been updated from its previous version.