More details emerge in arrest of Lititz woman accused of sending man to hospital with genital injury

LITITZ — More details have emerged in the arrest of a 22-year-old Lititz woman accused of sending a man to the hospital for treatment of an injury to his genitals after an argument in the shower last month.

Police say Abigail Geiger, of the 700 block of Wickshire Circle, got into an altercation with a male victim while they were in the shower. During the argument, the victim attempted to leave, but Geiger allegedly grabbed him by the genitals to prevent him from exiting.

The victim eventually pushed her away, forcing her to release her grip and causing bruises on her back. The victim then fled the home and went to a hospital for treatment of puncture marks and scratches to his genitals, according to the criminal complaint.

Police determined that Geiger was the aggressor in the altercation, and charged her with simple assault domestic violence, according to the criminal complaint.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on September 19, the criminal complaint says.