Mount Joy man facing charges after sexually assaulting young girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mount Joy man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Douglas Spath, 70, is facing corruption of minors and indecent assault among other related charges.

On April 3, a 12-year-old girl disclosed sexual abuse during a Children’s Alliance Interview.

The girl told police that Spath had sexually abused her from the time she was 3-years-old til the time she was 12.

She said that Spath would touch her in private areas, and told her “to be a good girl.”

Now, Spath is facing charges.