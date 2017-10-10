Mount Joy man facing charges after sexually assaulting young girl
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mount Joy man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl.
Douglas Spath, 70, is facing corruption of minors and indecent assault among other related charges.
On April 3, a 12-year-old girl disclosed sexual abuse during a Children’s Alliance Interview.
The girl told police that Spath had sexually abused her from the time she was 3-years-old til the time she was 12.
She said that Spath would touch her in private areas, and told her “to be a good girl.”
Now, Spath is facing charges.
