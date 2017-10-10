Olivia’s cooks up Yuengling Battered Oysters with an Asian twist

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Yuengling Battered Oysters with an Asian twist
We dip the fresh Oysters in a delicious Yuengling Oktoberfest beer batter & fry to a crisp golden brown. We then serve it with a chilled oyster, mussels, & clam ceviche & fresh pickled ginger & pear cabbage.
Batter:
Combine together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, beer, oyster liquor, & old bay. Whisk until mix is a pancake batter consistency. Do not overmix! Dip in the Oysters & fry until golden brown. Enjoy
Cocktails:
Red October
Blue chair bay coconut rum
Aperol
Pellegrino Blood orange soda
Fresh oranges
Bitter orange preserves
Fill glass w ice. Add rum, Apweol, & fresh oranges, shake. Top off with the Pellegrino soda. Garnish with an orange wheel dipped in the preserves. Enjoy!
Aperol Spritz
Aperol
Prosecco
Club soda
Fresh orange wedges
Fill glass with ice. Add the Aperol & oranges, shake. Top off with prosecco and club soda. Enjoy!