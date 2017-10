× Police are investigating theft of generator from Harrisburg construction site

HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township police are investigating the theft of a generator from a construction site on the 1800 block of Mountain View Road.

Police say that sometime between September 11-12, a Yamaha EF6600 generator was taken from the site. The generator is blue, with a silver frame.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Meier at (717) 909-9246 or smerier@susquehannatwp.com.