Police detain armed man following pursuit in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 30-year-old man was apprehended early Tuesday morning following a foot pursuit in Harrisburg.

Police responded to Piccolo’s Bar around 12:54 a.m., located at 201 South 17th Street, for a report that a man displayed a handgun. Upon arrival, officers gathered a description of the man and began a search of the area.

According to the release, officers observed a man in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street that matched the previous description. Officers tried to speak with him but he turned and fled eastbound on Bellevue Road — at that time, an officer observed the suspect reach into his waistband and pull out a firearm.

A chase ensued but the man, identified as Tommy Phillips, was detained on the 1800 block of Mulberry Street.

Officers retraced his path and found a baggy containing crack cocaine, an empty holster and a .380 caliber handgun stolen from Derry Township, the release states.

Phillips is charged with person not to possess firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, disorderly conduct and liotering and prowling at night.