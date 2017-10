× Police seek man in connection to aggravated assault and robbery in Lower Swatara

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police seek a wanted man in connection to an aggravated assault and robbery.

Emilio Navarro, 18, is facing one count of aggravated assault and robbery in connection to a stabbing incident on October 2 in Lower Swatara.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, you are asked contact the Lower Swatara Township Police Department at 717.939.0463 or 717.558.6900.