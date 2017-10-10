Police seek man who fired shots inside Harrisburg bar

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who fired shots inside a Harrisburg bar.

The incident occurred on October 1.

Harrisburg Police responded to Bill’s Cafe, located in the 2300 block of Derry Street, around 11:19 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the manager. The manager told police that an employee asked a Hispanic male to leave and as he was escorting him out, a brief altercation occurred, according to the release.

Following the argument, the man re-entered the bar and fired several rounds inside. Police say no one was injured.

The man, described as 20-30 years old, approximately 5’11 tall, had short curly hair and was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt. The man left in an older white jeep, the release adds.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-255-3170 or submit a tip here.