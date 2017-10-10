× Reading woman identified as homicide victim

READING, PA. — Investigators in Berks County have identified the woman whose body was found on Sunday. Berks County District Attorney Crime Unit Detectives were contacted by the Lower Heidelberg Police Department when a body was found body in a wooded area off of Riegel Road.

Detectives identified the victim as Madison Marie Walb, 23 years of age of Reading, PA.

On October 9, 2017, an autopsy was performed by Doctor Supriya Kuruvilla, a pathologist at the Reading Hospital. The manner of death was ruled a homicide. Detectives are awaiting results of toxicology test.

No further information will be released at this time regarding this on-going investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this matter, you are directed to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or Crime Alert at 1-877-373-9913.