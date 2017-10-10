Ricki the Bear doing “very well” in her Colorado habitat

COLORADO– The Wild Animal Sanctuary posted an update on Ricki the Bear on their Facebook page.

The post reads:

Pictures of The Day! “Ricki” from the PA Ice Cream Shop in her large acreage habitat. Ricki is doing very well and has really enjoyed this summer with her ability to roam freely in a large natural space. She has two other female black bears she likes and travels to many places within the habitat to forage, swim, and just enjoy the peace and tranquility of the Sanctuary. Thank you again to everyone who made this rescue possible.

Of course, Ricki was a bear that was living in a small cage at a York County ice cream shop for 16 years prior to a lawsuit that was dropped once arrangements were made for Ricki to move to Colorado.

It appears Ricki is enjoying her new digs.