Temple University student shot and killed by police in Miami after striking a police officer with vehicle

WARNING: The embedded videos may be disturbing and contain graphic content and language.

#Part1 #shooting #southbeach #collins #copshooting #miami #drunkdriver A post shared by Gutt' Tha Livewire (@mrwelive) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

MIAMI– A Temple University student was shot and killed by police in Miami this weekend after striking a police officer with her vehicle.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, Cariann Hithon, 22, of Bowie, Maryland, was driving a black BMW vehicle Sunday evening when it crashed into another vehicle on 12th Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

Investigators said Hithon fled the scene afterwards and hit another vehicle on Lincoln Drive. She then fled from this accident and struck a uniformed police officer, causing the officer to be thrown in the air.

According to FOX29 Philadelphia, police said another officer at the scene fired shots multiple times which struck Hithon.

She continued to travel on 12th Street before coming to a complete stop after hitting another parked vehicle.

Hithon was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The injured officer was also transported to the hospital, but has since been released

A passenger in Hithon’s car was detained by police for questioning.

#cop #shooting #south #beach #miami 1 person dead😢 part 1 A post shared by Gutt' Tha Livewire (@mrwelive) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:48am PDT