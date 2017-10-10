Two men arrested for open lewdness in separate incidents on I-81 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two men are facing open lewdness and other charges in separate incidents over a 10-day span in the same area of Interstate 81 in Guilford Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

In the first incident, which took place around 3 a.m. on September 27, a 61-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested near mile marker 10 on I-81 North. Police say Lyle Raymond White was operating his 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck while nude. He was allegedly turning on his interior lights and masturbating toward other motorists as he passed them, police say. White was discovered to be completely nude when police conducted a traffic stop. He was charged with open lewdness, indecent exposure, harassment, and disorderly conduct, according to police.

The second incident occurred at 1:27 a.m. on October 8, along the same stretch of I-81. Police say Ricky Lee Allen, 54, of Seneca, South Carolina, was allegedly standing nude outside his vehicle on the Exit 10 off-ramp. He was arrested for open lewdness, police say.