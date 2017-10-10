× US men’s soccer team fails to qualify for World Cup for first time in 3 decades

The United States men’s national soccer team failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals for the first time since 1986 after their 2-1 loss to Trinidad & Tobago Tuesday night.

The U.S. entered the final round of qualifying matches in the third and final automatic qualifying place in the six-team final group. A draw against last-place Trinidad & Tobago likely would have been enough for them to qualify.

But the Americans surrendered two first-half goals, one an own goal by center back Omar Gonzalez. A second-half goal by 19-year-old star Christian Pulisic gave the U.S. hope, but the visitors could not muster a second goal.

Meanwhile, victories by Panama and Honduras vaulted them over the U.S. into third and fourth place respectively, while the Americans slipped to fifth in the final group stage of World Cup qualifying.

Panama received the last automatic qualifying spot, while Honduras will meet Australia in a playoff to determine one of 32 spots in next year’s tournament in Russia.

Source: Fox News