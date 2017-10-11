× Another cloudy, dreary day Thursday with cool readings

MORE GRAY SKIES AND WET ROADS

Shower intensity lessens into the evening, however, pockets of drizzle and light rain continues, keeping roads damp and conditions dreary. Areas of fog develop late too. Temperatures stay cool in the 60s but fall into the 50s overnight. East winds pick up and keeps the threat for drizzle and showers around Thursday. Readings barely budge into the lower 60s. The wind shifts more to the southeast still aiding in heavy cloud cover into Friday. Wet weather is still possible early in the day before drying out late afternoon. Highs are held in the middle and upper 60s. Skies are slow to brighten but they do in time for the weekend.

WARMTH AND SUNSHINE RETURNS

Clouds hang on through late morning but by afternoon, sunshine is breaking out. Temperatures respond and shoot up to the middle and upper 70s. It is even warmer and sunnier for the second of the weekend. Once again 80s return too. The breeze picks up out of the west-southwest nudging the humidity up.



ROLLER COASTER TEMPERATURES

A potent cold front drops in late morning Monday. A few showers accompany the system and much chillier, fall-like air spills in for a couple of days. Highs still manage to reach lower 70s to begin the week, but by Tuesday morning, lows are chilly in the 40s, and temperatures only climb to the lower and middle 60s. The chilly, seasonable readings continue into Wednesday. Despite the cool feel, skies are sunny.

