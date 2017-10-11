× Brooklyn man charged with sexually abusing young girl in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A 33-year-old Brooklyn man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl at a home in Lancaster between 2006 and 2012, police say.

Vincent Ammarito is charged with committing various sexual acts with the girl, who was four years old when the alleged abuse began.

The girl, now 14, reported the abuse to police in February.

Police say the incidents occurred at a home on the 500 block of Poplar Street.

Ammarito is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault. All are felony charges.

He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and indecent exposure, police say.

Ammarito was charged on September 6 and arraigned on October 2 before District Judge Adam Witkonis. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.