Charges filed against man who led police on pursuit in September

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Charges were filed Wednesday afternoon against the 26-year-old man who led police on a pursuit.

The chase stemmed from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit’s efforts to arrest Clinton Lane Young III on September 14, a day after charges were filed by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department in relation to a robbery at Target in Warwick Township a week earlier.

Young, driving a black Kia, arrived at the first block of Maple Shade Road around 1 p.m. The police unit, who was awaiting Young’s arrival after obtaining information that he would be in this specific area, approached the vehicle but Young made a U-turn in an attempt to leave the property, driving directly toward two deputies — they both got out of the way, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office release.

A third deputy commanded Young to stop the vehicle. Instead, he continued to drive at a high rate of speed which caused the deputy to quickly maneuver to avoid being struck. The deputy then fired four shots at the vehicle, no one was struck.

Young exited the property and later crashed into an embankment in the 600 block of Noble Road, about three miles from the Maple Shade Road location.

According to the release, Young exited the Kia, charged the deputy and grabbed his holstered firearm in an attempt to remove it. The deputy secured his firearm and held off Young, who continued to engage, until another deputy used a TASER.

Young faces four counts of aggravated assault and one count each of disarming a law enforcement officer, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest on top of the previous charges: robbery, terroristic threats and retail theft.