Cool and rainy Wednesday, finish to the week

CLOUDY AND COOL: We’re in for a big cooldown Wednesday, with highs staying in the 60s under cloudy skies all day long. Light-to-moderate rain will be the name of the game for today, with rain starting in the mid-morning and lasting off-and-on all day long. Our morning temperatures in the 60s won’t change for most part across the area.

RAIN CHANCES STAY: Rain chances stay for Thursday, but are slightly lower than today. However, I still think everyone sees rain and we stay under the cloud cover heading into Friday. Highs once again stay in the 60s with morning lows in the 50s. Friday’s rain chances are low and dissipate by the afternoon, though we stay mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper-60s. A few places may see 70 degrees.

WARMER FOR THE WEEKEND: Conditions dry out and warm a lot heading into the weekend! Skies are partly-to-mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s both days. We may feel a little humid throughout the weekend, but otherwise we loose that Fall-like feel for the weekend before cooling down again next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long