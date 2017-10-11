× Dura-Bond to lay off 180 workers in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa.– Dura-Bond Industries plans to lay off 180 workers at it’s Steelton plant located at 2716 South Front Street.

The layoffs are expected to take effect on November 15, according to a WARN notice sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Dura-Bond Industries corporate headquarters are based in Export. The company also operates a coating facility in Duquesne, Allegheny County.

The Steelton plant manufactures and coats steel pipe, mostly for the natural gas industry.

The WARN Act of 1988 requires employers of a certain size to give 60 days’ notice to employees who are going to be laid off.