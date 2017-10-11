× Elizabethtown man pleads guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Lancaster County man pleaded guilty September 27 to charges of homicide by vehicle while under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, manslaughter and other charges relating to a fatal accident on February 4 in Dauphin County, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Custis, 37, of Elizabethtown, was under the influence of alcohol when he was driving on the Toll House Road Exit of Interstate 283. His Cadillac left the road and struck two trees before coming to rest. A passenger, Brittany Elizabeth Corsnitz, 28, died at the scene of the crash.

Police estimated Custis’ vehicle was traveling more than 100 mph at the time of the crash. Custis suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment. He is now an inmate at Dauphin County Prison.

Corsnitz is the second person killed by Custis while driving, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office says. He also charged with reckless driving in the death of Najdi Hicham, 45, a tow truck driver who was working in the Outer Loop of I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2014.

Custis is scheduled for sentencing on November 29, 2017 before the Dauphin County Judge John F. Cherry. He faces a mandatory minimum of 3 to 6 years of state incarceration.