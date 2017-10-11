× Foose School in Harrisburg to close Thursday and Friday due to lice outbreak

HARRISBURG — Foose School in Harrisburg will be closed Thursday and Friday due to an outbreak of lice, the Harrisburg School District confirmed Wednesday.

The outbreak at the school, located at 1301 Sycamore Street, has spread to at least 15 to 20 percent of students, the school says.

A press release issued by the district said that while school is closed, administrators will continue to issue bilingual communication in writing, via School Messenger calls, and face-to-face conversations to request the help and hands-on engagement of parents and families to combat this issue and ensure that lice and nits are not spread.

The school has also scheduled parent education sessions with medical and lice experts on Thursday at 11 a.m. and Friday at 4 p.m., the school says. In addition, the District has partnered with UPMC Pinnacle and Harrisburg Pharmacy to provide free lice treatment kits for students and families dealing with this issue.