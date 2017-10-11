× Fort Indiantown Gap to begin prescribed burns to reduce risk of wildfires

ANNVILLE, Lebanon County — Fort Indiantown Gap is set to begin its fall prescribed burn season to reduce the risk of wildfires at the facility, according to a press release.

The burns will be conducted on approximately 4,200 acres, as conditions permit, October 16 through November 22 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Local residents may notice smoke originating from or in the vicinity of the installation while burns are being conducted.

A prescribed burn is a commonly used forestry management technique that reduces the amount of combustible material naturally existing in the wilderness. It is performed only when conditions such as humidity, wind and temperature are ideal for managing fires. Prescribed burns are not conducted unless all required conditions are met.