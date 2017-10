Today’s Furry Friends are Twista and Tornado, the kittens!

The duo joins us from the Humane Society of Harrisburg.

They are a pair of 5-month-old siblings that arrived from Middletown as strays in June.

Tornado and Twista, a male and female respectively, take sweet cat naps cuddled together and are hoping to be adopted together.

You can go and meet them at the Humane Society of Harrisburg today.