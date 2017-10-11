× Garden Spot student charged with carrying knife on school property

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County — A 14-year-old Garden Spot High School student is being charged in juvenile court for possessing a weapon on school property after taking a folding knife into the school, according to New Holland Police.

The incident occurred on September 28, police say.

The female student had no lawful purpose for having the knife on school property, police say. When they discovered her with the knife, school officials notified the New Holland Police School Resource Officer.

The girl is being petitioned to Lancaster County Juvenile Court on one count of possession of a weapon on school property, according to police.

She was released to her parents.