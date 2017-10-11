× General Mills recalls Cascadian Farm granola cereal due to undeclared allergen

General Mills is voluntarily recalling two days of production of Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola cereal because of an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

There have been no reports of illness, the FDA says.

Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola cereal produced on July 15 and 16, 2017 is being recalled because the product may contain almonds, an undeclared nut allergen.

General Mills will recall affected Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola cereal produced on those dates from customer warehouses and store shelves. Consumers with nut allergies should not consume products bearing the affected code dates and should contact General Mills for a replacement or full refund.