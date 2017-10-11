× Grace period for REAL ID enforcement extended for PA

Department of Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Enforcement Grace Period for Pennsylvania

Applies to Residents’ Access to Federal Facilities Through January 22, 2018

Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a REAL ID enforcement grace period through January 22, 2018, which means that Pennsylvania residents will not face access issues when entering federal facilities through at least that date.

This grace period goes into effect today, Wednesday, October 11, and applies to jurisdictions currently under compliance extensions set to expire yesterday, October 10. In addition to Pennsylvania, there are 27 total jurisdictions with extension requests still under review.

PennDOT submitted an extension request to DHS in early September and is currently awaiting DHS response.

The enforcement grace period applies only to entrance to federal facilities. There is no enforcement on commercial air travel until January 22, 2018.

PennDOT has begun work on the implementation of REAL ID, and estimates REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and identification cards will be available at the customer’s option in March 2019. This will allow ample time for customers who want a REAL ID product to get one before the final DHS effective date of October 1, 2020.

Information on REAL ID in Pennsylvania, including frequently asked questions, is available at http://www.dmv.pa.gov.

SOURCE: PennDOT press release