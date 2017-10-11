× Harrisburg woman charged after dispute at Enterprise car rental agency

HARRISBURG — A 67-year-old Harrisburg woman is charged with disorderly conduct after a dispute at an Enterprise car rental agency on the 2500 block of Paxton Street, Swatara Township police say.

Rhonda Leigh Fleming, allegedly became agitated with an Enterprise employee while attempting to rent a vehicle on September 29, police say. She allegedly yelled at the employee, attempted to take the vehicle’s keys, and threw three employee tablets, breaking one.

The disorderly conduct charge was filed on October 2, police say.