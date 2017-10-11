× Lancaster County man accused of unauthorized use of company’s gas card

EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Denver man is charged with access device fraud after allegedly charging more than $3,000 on his company’s gas card for personal use, according to New Holland police.

Austin Krick, 23, was employed by Penn Jersey Products on the 3500 block of Division Highway. The company contacted police to report that between June 6 and September 15, someone used the company’s Sheetz gas card to purchase $3,196.94 worth of gas at various locations.

Police obtained surveillance video that showed Krick making the purchases for personal use.

On October 2, police say Krick admitted to Penn Jersey officials that he had used the card for personal purchases without their permission. He also admitted his unauthorized card use to police.

Krick was arraigned on October 10 before Magisterial District Judge Rodney Hartman and released on $15,000 bail.