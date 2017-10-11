× Man charged after allegedly threatening woman in Fulton Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 34-year-old man is charged after allegedly threatening woman in Fulton Township.

The incident occurred on March 9.

According to police, a 35-year-old woman reported to Pennsylvania State Police that she was receiving threats from Casey Allen Jones. The release states Casey sent multiple threats of bodily injury, death and kidnapping to her.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones. He was taken into custody on Sunday at a residence in Drumore Township following a brief foot pursuit, the release adds.

Jones is charged with three counts of terroristic threats and one count of stalking.

Bail was set at $25,000. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison.