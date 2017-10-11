× Manheim man charged with criminal trespass at Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia

COLUMBIA — A 23-year-old Manheim man is facing charges of trespassing and retail theft after allegedly being spotted in the stairwell of the Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia after the business was closed, Columbia police say.

According to police, a caller reported finding a shirtless male suspect in a stairwell at the Turkey Hill Experience on 301 Linden Street at 8:13 a.m. on September 10, before the business was open to the public. When police arrived, the caller pointed the suspect out to police. The man, later identified as Gentry, allegedly entered the business through an unlocked employee entrance, police say.

Gentry also allegedly went into a Turkey Hill convenience store next to the business and stole a pack of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, according to police. He was arrested and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Miles K. Bixler and committed to Lancaster County Prison.

A detainer was issued by Lancaster County Adult Probation, according to police.