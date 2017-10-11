MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Cadence Killian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --10 year-old Cadence Killian is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Cadence is in 5th grade and attends Newville Elementary in Big Spring School District.

Cadence is very active…She has played softball since she was 5 and plays for the Big Spring Hurricanes and Phoenix Warriors (Pitches). She is a part of the schools quiz bowl team and also was selected for the schools gifted learning program. She has a lot of interest in Science and she would like to pursue a career in Science once she finishes school.

