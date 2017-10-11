PA National Horse Show runs October 12-21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania National Horse Show is once again in full gallop at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

It's the 72nd year for the event, which is touted as one of the largest indoor horse shows in the nation. Some 1,400 competitors will take to the ring to compete for half a million dollars in prize money. That list of competitors includes a number of Olympic veterans.

The show, which is presented by The Lindsay Maxwell Charitable Fund, also raises money for a number of charitable groups.

"It actually funds our foundation," said Susie Webb, executive director with the show. "We'll give money back to equine therapy groups and equine rescue groups."

The Pennsylvania National Horse Show runs through Saturday, October 21st. Find more information here.