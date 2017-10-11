× Pa. Secretary of State Pedro Cortes resigns

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Pennsylvania Secretary of State Pedro Cortes has submitted his resignation , the Wolf Administration announced Wednesday in a news release. The administration did not cite a reason for what prompted Cortes’ resignation.

Robert Torres, the current Executive Deputy Secretary, will act as Interim Secretary of State, according to the release.

In his role as Executive Deputy Secretary, Torres served as the lead deputy secretary for the Secretary of the Commonwealth, providing coordinated supervision of executive staff and managing the internal operation of the executive offices.

Torres is an attorney who holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pace University and a law degree from Widener University School of Law. He serves on the board of directors of various professional and community organizations, including the United Way of the Capital Region, the Wells Fargo Regional Foundation, the Health Information Management Systems Society and the Harrisburg Latino Hispanic American Community Center.

Torres resides in Dauphin County with his wife, Michele, and two children.