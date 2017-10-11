Pennsylvania governor announces GO-TIME savings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced more than $200 million in state savings for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Through GO-TIME, which stands for the Governor's Office of Transformation, Innovation, Management and Efficiency, Wolf said government operations are modernized to reduce costs.

Some of the projects include using mobile apps to improve service, reducing energy costs and modernizing the hiring process.

The governor said they've also cut down on staff by about 1,600 employees.

Wolf said, "We can't simply cut services, and we can't simply raise taxes. We've got to find a middle way to figure out how to streamline government so that we're doing the things the people of Pennsylvania want us to, but we're not dipping into their pocket to do those things."

Wolf said in the 2015-2016 fiscal year, GO-TIME saved about $150 million, bringing the total savings over the past two years to $373 million.