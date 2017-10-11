Police investigating robbery at kiosk in Capital City Mall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are currently investigating a robbery that occurred at the Piercing Pagoda kiosk located inside Capital City Mall.

The alleged theft occurred on September 15 at 9:45 p.m.

According to the release, the pictured suspect, threatened the employee with a blue knife and then removed several items of jewelry.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a gray Staple Pigeon hooded sweater (similar to the attached photo), gray hat, and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. You may also contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or send them an email here.