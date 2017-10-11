× Police investigating robbery of Nittany Minit Mart in Mifflin County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mifflin County — State police are investigating a robbery at the Nittany Minit Mart on the 500 block of U.S. 522 in Wayne Township.

The robbery occurred on September 30, police say. At approximately 2:40 a.m., a white or silver Chevrolet vehicle — possibly an Impala or Malibu — parked outside the store. A white male suspect wearing a camouflage hat, a blue zippered coat, blue jeans and white shoes entered the store. He displayed a pocket knife and demanded money from the register.

When the clerk complied, the suspect fled the scene, driving toward Mount Union.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS.