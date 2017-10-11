× Police looking for suspect who robbed Little Caesars in York City

YORK CITY, Pa.– Police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza shop in York City on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Pizza located along the 300 block of East Philadelphia Street. According to police, the robber displayed a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, approximately 6-foot tall, 160 pounds with a thin build. He is between 19 and 20 years of age with curly brown hair, freckles, brown eyes and a mustache.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 717-755-8477 or York City Police at 717-846-1234.