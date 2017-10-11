× Police search for Columbia man suspected of destroying ex-girlfriend’s apartment, robbing her

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Manheim Township police are searching for a Columbia man suspected of damaging the interior of his ex-girlfriend’s home after entering without her permission during a domestic dispute.

Ismael Lopez Jr., 22, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Passey Lane.

Police say Lopez entered the home of a female victim with whom he has an on again, off again relationship by unlawfully climbing to the second-floor balcony and entering through an unlocked sliding door. Once inside, police say he destroyed the apartment by placing numerous holes in the drywall with a knife or other sharp object, cutting open the couch, destroying other furniture, cutting open a mattress, smashing a television, and cutting cable wires. Police say he caused an estimated $3,000 worth of damage.

Lopez remained inside the apartment until the victim arrived at 7 p.m. Once she entered, he approached her from behind, grabbed her by the neck, placed a kitchen knife to her throat and demanded money. Once he received an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle was recovered near Lopez’s residence, but he was not found. His whereabouts remain unknown. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or use the anonymous tip line at (717) 569-2816.