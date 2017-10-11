Police seek man, woman who fled Walmart after unsuccessful attempt at returning unpaid merchandise

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman who fled a Walmart in Camp Hill after attempting to return unpaid merchandise.

The incident occurred Saturday around 3:52 p.m.

According to police, two individuals loaded a cart full of merchandise and went to the service desk to return the items. Following an unsuccessful attempt, the man attempted to push the cart of stolen merchandise out the front doors. He later fled after shoving the cart at the Walmart Asset Protection Officer who was attempting to stop him.

The release says the woman left the store prior to the man fleeing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. You may also contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or send them an email here.