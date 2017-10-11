Police seek suspects involved in television, speakers theft from Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for three suspects involved in a retail theft from Walmart.

The theft occurred around 1:06 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, two men and a woman entered the store after exiting a dark-colored Ford Escape. One of the men — who was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and shorts — loaded a television and speakers into his cart and left Walmart without paying for the purchases. The two other individuals left shortly after, police add.

Around 9:39 a.m. the same male suspect entered Walmart and stole another television and speakers. The release says he loaded the items into a gray Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. You may also contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or send them an email here.