President Trump visits Harrisburg Wednesday

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Harrisburg on Wednesday.

According to White House officials, the President will speak at the Harrisburg Air National Guard Base at Harrisburg International Airport.

This is the Presidents 3rd visit to the Keystone State since taking office earlier this year. A White House Senior Official says the President will discuss his tax reform plan.

His visit is private, invite-only. White House officials say they expect about 1,000 guests including several state and local leaders, manufacturers, and truckers. He is scheduled to make his remarks around 5:45 p.m.