Protestors at president’s event asked by police to leave area

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Protestors attempted to have their voices heard near the Harrisburg Air National Guard Base where President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday.

Dozens of protestors gathered close by the event with posters and a message to the president and his supporters.

They said Trump's tax reform plan is made to benefit the rich, not the middle class.

They are also skeptical of the plan, and said Trump has not even released his own tax returns.

Carol Stowell, of York, said, "As members of the Republican Party have said, 'It's like an adult daycare center.' I'm ashamed of this man and my president. He's not my president."

These protestors were kicked off the property by HIA police before the event even started and were told they weren't allowed to park close by.